Beto O'Rourke holds abortion-rights rally in Houston

HOUSTON — In spite of Saturday's heat, thousands of people packed a park in Downtown Houston for an abortion-rights rally organized by Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke.

"We have the power, and that power comes through our vote," O'Rourke said.

Currently, the choice to have an abortion is a constitutional right. But, on Monday, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that may reverse Roe v. Wade was leaked.

If that happens, a state law signed last year by Gov. Greg Abbott would ban all abortions in Texas.

"If I don't want to have a kid, I don't want to have a kid," said abortion-rights supporter Bailey Upchurch.

People attending the rally said they want their voices to be heard.

"Hopefully everyone is going to be voting. This is important," said Martha Cottinghman, another supporter who protested for abortion rights 50 years ago. "Back in the old days, everyone knew someone who had had an abortion. And it was a life-threatening situation because you didn’t know where they were going or how it was going to happen."

"I’m very saddened that it’s taken this turn," Cottinghman continued.

Some anti-abortion rights protestors also showed up at Discovery Green.

A few anti-abortion protestors have setup across the pond at Discovery Green. One yells “mama”. Another with #InfoWars signage and one guy holds a sign that reads: sun is our problem. The others are supporters of @BetoORourke and #abortionrights. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/VZtQKs2PG5 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) May 7, 2022

New CNN polling shows that a majority of Americans believe Roe v. Wade should not be completely overturned by the Supreme Court.

The polling shows that Americans are also concerned about the court restricting other liberties, like same-sex marriage.

But so far, Republicans like Gov. Abbott don't think the fight over abortion will impact the midterm election.

An opinion from the high court could come as early as next month.