Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an October 15, 2022 newscast about Gov. Abbott's upcoming event in Beaumont.)

O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a series of recent Facebook posts.

Those churches were the Paradise Baptist Church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, and the Strong Tower Ministries.

The Democratic candidate met with Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie and many other Southeast Texans during his visit.

O'Rourke said he was grateful to be welcomed into the churches with, "such kindness and warmth."

Gov. Greg Abbott is also planning to visit Southeast Texas soon. The governor is holding a roundtable in Beaumont on Monday, October 17, 2022, to address the "fentanyl crisis," according to a release.

State and area law enforcement are set to discuss, "Texas' comprehensive approach to combatting the growing national fentanyl crisis."

The roundtable will take place at the Texas Department of Public Safety Beaumont headquarters located at 7200 Eastex Freeway.

Early voting for the 2022 Midterm Election will take place on October 24, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

