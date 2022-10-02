Beto O' Rourke, Greg Abbott both making San Antonio stops Thursday

O' Rourke will outline his plans to fix Texas's power grid, while Gov. Abbott is scheduled to meet with business owners.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City will become center stage of the Texas gubernatorial race for a few hours Thursday, when both Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott are scheduled to speak within 30 minutes of each other.

O'Rourke, the biggest name out of the five Democrats vying for a primary win on March 1, will stop by San Antonio as part of his 12-day "Keeping the Lights On" road trip. The campaign event has focused on O'Rourke outlining his plans to fix the grid and bring utility costs down for taxpayers, time to the one-year anniversary of last year's disastrous winter storm.

He'll next visit Laredo, McAllen and other communities in the coming days.

Abbott, the incumbent competing for a third time as governor, is scheduled to chat with Texas business leaders and organizations from across the state at 11:30 a.m., according to a press release.

The most recent poll, administered by UT-Tyler and the Dallas Morning News in January, showed O'Rourke and Abbott as the leading contenders in their respective parties by a wide margin, based on survey responses from 1,082 registered Texas voters. In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, 47% said they would vote for Abbott, while 36% said they would go with O'Rourke.

The primary election is set for March 1, with early voting slated to begin Monday.