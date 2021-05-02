Dallas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan resigns

"The death of my mother in January helped me focus on the finiteness of life and the limited time we all have to cherish what is most important to us," she wrote.

DALLAS — Dallas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan announced her resignation Sunday, citing the loss of her mother to COVID-19 and a new focus on "the finiteness of life and the limited time we all have to cherish what is most important to us,” according to a statement from the DCDP.

Donovan was elected to her position in 2015 to complete the unexpired term of the late Chairwoman Darlene Ewing.

A virtual election is scheduled for June 2, 2021 to select her replacement.

Read Donovan's full statement below:

“Thanks to a great staff, strong leadership (including our Precinct Chairs and other elected officials), and the effective work we have done together, I know I am leaving DCDP in a good position.

“Though it goes against the grain for me to not finish my term, the Texas Democratic Party rules allow the Precinct Chairs to elect a county chair in the event of a vacancy. That’s how I was elected six years ago, and I believe the Precinct Chairs are in a better position to elect a qualified county chair than the general public in a countywide election.