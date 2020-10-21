Biden/Harris campaign signs burned near Dallas police headquarters

Several signs were burn Tuesday night, according to Dallas County Democrats.

Several campaign signs for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were burned Tuesday night near Dallas police headquarters, the Dallas Democrats said.

The organization tweeted a picture of one of the signs, writing that "stealing and vandalizing is illegal."

State party officials said their "hearts go out" to the Dallas Democrats, and called for "swift justice" in the case.

Early voting in Texas has seen records turnout. Across the state, more than 32% of registered voters have already cast their votes.