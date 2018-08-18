DALLAS – Relatives of a missing man from the Pleasant Grove community are pleading for the public’s help in finding the patriarch of their family.

Roy Cook, 70, has been missing since August 2. Home surveillance video shows Cook wandering from his house on the 800 block of Lawton Drive just after midnight. “I’m just really wondering where is he," said Tonya Williams.

Cook has dementia and other health issues. Family members are concerned the man may be disoriented, and may not remember his name. "I just want my daddy home,” said Frederick Williams. “Make sure he's safe."

Family members and officers with Dallas Police Department have been conducting searches almost daily, since Cook went missing. They have been checking wooded areas, a cemetery near the home, and searching the banks of the Trinity River among other places looking for clues. Police have also been searching local hospitals and homeless shelters.

The missing man’s son, Roy Cook, Jr, is also pleading with neighbors in the area. He said, "Check your cameras. Check your cameras see if you see him pass by on that day, that time, that night. You know."

Cook’s family says words cannot describe the magnitude of their concern, right now. “He was the oldest member of our family,” said niece Veronica Cook. “I mean, we as a family, took care of him. We loved him.”

The family says giving up the search for Roy Cook is not an option. They are circulating fliers, in English and Spanish, across the area. Cook’s loved ones are hoping someone can help police with solid leads.

Anyone with information about Cook’s location is urged to call Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

