FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth will be keeping a sharp eye on West 7th area Friday and Saturday night, as weekend crowds meet streets that went from two-way to one-way for the first time.

On Monday, Foch became southbound, Bledsoe went westbound, Morton went northbound, and Norwood became eastbound. Crockett and Currie remained two-way streets.

As WFAA has reported, the move is to make the area safer and less congested after the bars close.

City officials say that bar patrons unload into the street, blocking cars and sometimes emergency vehicles.

A spokesperson with Fort Worth Police told WFAA that this weekend will be a big test.

On Friday night, WFAA saw a handful of cars going the wrong way, turning around in the street, and a few almost collided with other cars.

The department said that its main goal is to educate drivers right now, and to not hand out tickets.

No major accidents have been recorded just yet by Fort Worth Police since the streets were changed.

A spokesperson added that a lot of drivers are focusing too much on GPS instead of just naturally reading street signs.

He said that most map apps in phones have likely not added the one-way changes just yet.

