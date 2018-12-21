Pastor Darrell Maurice Yancey, 59, was booked into the Arlington jail Thursday for sexual crimes against children that police say happened in the 1990s and 2000s.

The pastor has since been moved to the Tarrant County Jail.

Arlington Police have charged Yancey with seven counts of sexual assault of a child, three of which are aggravated because of the age of the victim.

An arrest warrant affidavit says one victim was just 13-years-old when the assaults started, and she conceived three children with Yancey. He is her former pastor. She was living with him at the time because her family had financial difficulties.

The affidavit said the victim placed a recorded call to Yancey earlier this year, in which she confronted him about the abuse and the "impact it had on her spiritually, mentally and emotionally." She asked if he felt remorse.

"The suspect stated he did not enjoy it and gave an example stating 'a man does not enjoy it because you didn't have a willing participant,'" the affidavit reads.

The court documents say another victim was Yancey's own daughter. She confirmed what was in the affidavit Friday and gave WFAA permission to share that.

Police wouldn't comment on why charges were brought now.

Yancey has been a pastor all over the DFW area. There are videos of him singing at church all over YouTube. On his Facebook page, he calls himself "The Apostle."

Police and those who know Yancey say he was most recently a pastor in Terrell.

