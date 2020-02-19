DALLAS — Families in Red Bird neighborhood have new, and for some, their only option for healthy food, as Ann’s Health Food Center opened its third location. Neighbors say it was needed.

“This is the community we care about,” said Matthew Munchrath, general manager. “We want to reach everybody that wants to be healthy and we feel that we’re that option no matter what.”

The store brings much-needed fresh and healthy grocery options to the area, according to neighbors like Nicolis Haggerty.

“There’s no major grocery stores in this area,” Haggerty said. “It’s going to be something big for this community.”

The store is located in a neighborhood where not all families have cars.

“We hear the term food desert,” Munchrath said. “The communities that don’t have anything, those are the ones we’re going to hit first because those are the ones that we care about.”

The new Ann’s Health Food Center opened Saturday, just off Highway 67 and Red Bird Lane.

