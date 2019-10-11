Each year on Nov. 11, we specially honor the men and women who have served our country in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The holiday began to honor the end of World War I when it was known as Armistice Day, but has since grown to include veterans of all wars.

One common way businesses show their appreciation for military members' service to our country is by offering different deals or events for veterans.

WFAA has compiled a list of local businesses offering free admission, discounts and free food deals for our veterans.

Free admission and services

1. Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo will have free admission for veterans and one guest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday. Up to four additional tickets can be purchased with a discount of $2 off the regular price

2. Epic Indoor Waterpark

The waterpark will give military personnel free admission, along with 25% off for their families, through Nov. 17 using the promo code MA19.

3. Moviehouse & Eatery

Veterans and active military members can see a movie for free at all locations on Veterans Day.

4. Texas State Parks

In honor of all military members, all daily entrance fees are going to be waived for all visitors to the parks on Sunday, Nov. 10.

5. Denton County Transportation Authority

The transit authority will give service members free rides on Veterans Day.

6. Great Clips

Veterans and current military member get a free haircut on Veterans Day or ask for a free haircut card to use on a later date at any Great Clips location.

7. Walgreens

The pharmacy chain is offering military members, veterans and their families 20% off all weekend long through Veterans day.

8. L.L. Bean

All active, veteran, retired and reservist personnel can get 25% off their purchase all weekend long through Veterans Day, compared with the store's everyday 10% discount.

Discounts

1. Kohl's

The department store is offering veterans 30% off in-store all weekend long through Monday.

2. Main Event

Veterans and active-duty personnel will get a complimentary $10 Funcard to use in the arcade and a free entree from the Food and Fun menu on Monday from opening until 5 p.m.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond

VetRewards subscribers will get 25% off their entire in-store shopping cart all weekend through Monday.

4. Fogo de Chao

Military personnel will receive 50% off their meal and 10% off the meals of up to 3 guests all weekend long through Monday.

5. AMC Theatres

AMC Stubs Members (which is free to join) will receive a free large popcorn through the weekend with the purchase of a military-priced movie ticket at participating theatres through Monday.

6. Outback Steakhouse

Military personnel, veterans, police, firefighters and other first responders will get 20% off their meals all weekend through Veterans Day. The restaurant's normal discount is 10% every day.

Free food deals

1. Perry’s Steakhouse

Veterans and active military members will receive a complimentary three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 9 p.m. when accompanied by one paying guest.

2. Cool River Steakhouse

All veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree of their choice up to $40 on Monday at the steakhouse in Irving.

3. Pluckers Wing Bar

All active military members and veterans can get a free meal on Monday at any Pluckers location.

4. Norma’s Café

All veterans and active military will receive a free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

5. The Rustic

Service members can a get a free Rustic burger at the venue from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

6. Kolache Factory

The restaurant will provide all veterans and all those who are actively serving in the U.S. armed forces with a free breakfast.

7. Golden Corral

Any person who has served in the U.S. Military is eligible for a free thank you dinner at Military Appreciation night on Monday at Golden Corral.

8. RA Sushi

Veterans, active and retired military will receive a complimentary shareable on Veterans Day in addition to the restaurant's year-round discount of 15% for service members.

9. Romano’s Macaroni Grill

All veterans and active military members can get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée on Veterans Day.

10. IHOP

The pancake purveyor will give veterans and active duty service members a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11. Buffalo Wild Wings

All past and present armed services members can get one small order of wings with a side of fries for free on Monday at the wing restaurant.

12. Olive Garden

Vets can choose from 6 popular entrees from Olive Garden’s menu for free on Veterans Day.

13. Little Caesar’s Pizza

Veterans and active military members can get a $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo for free on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

14. Chili's Grill and Bar

Veterans and active military members can choose from seven free entrees on Veterans Day at any participating Chili's.

15. TGI Friday's

The restaurant will give military members a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as a $5 coupon for their next meal.

16. Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active military can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all restaurant locations on Veterans Day.

17. Red Robin

Veterans and active military will receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday.

18. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

All current and former military members can get a complimentary entree up to $14.95 with a free Dr. Pepper beverage on Monday.

19. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

All weekend long, veterans, active duty military and first responders can receive a free calamari through Veterans Day. They will also get 10% off any future visits.

20. Cracker Barrel

Military guests can get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte on Nov. 11 at any location, and from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11, all of Cracker Barrel's U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs are $25 off and all other military licensed products in its retail stores and online are 25% off.

21. On the Border

All active, veterans and retired members of the U.S. military can get a free Combo 2 at the restaurant on Veterans Day.

22. CiCi’s Pizza

All active or retired military will receive a free pizza buffet on Veterans Day.

23. California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free pizza, full-size salad, or pasta from the chain's special Veterans Day Menu, along with a free beverage on Monday.

24. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

All veterans and current military personnel who visit Freddy's on Veterans Day will get a free combo meal card.

25. Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal on Veterans Day from a limited menu at participating locations.

26. Dunkin'

On Veterans Day, vets and active duty military can get a free donut of their choice.

27. Grub Burger Bar

All veterans will get a free entree on Veterans Day.

28. Vitality Bowls

All corporate and participating franchise locations will give veterans a free smoothie on Veterans Day.

29. Wienerschnitzel

The restaurant will give all veterans and active duty military a free Chili Dog, small fries and a small Pepsi on Monday.

30. Cantina Laredo

All active military and veterans will get a complimentary entrée up to $20 at participating locations on Monday.

31. Cotton Patch Café

Every year, the chain serves veterans and active duty military members a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken meal with a drink on Nov. 11.

32. Denny’s

All veterans and military personnel can get a free 'Build Your Own' Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.

33. McDonald's

All veterans can get a free breakfast or lunch combo meal in stores on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

34. Subway

Military veterans can get a free six-inch sub on Nov. 11.

35. 7-Eleven

The convenience store will give all Veterans Advantage members a free coffee or Big Gulp of any size all weekend long through Veterans Day. The chain also has other yearlong deals for Veterans through the program.

36. Houlihan's Restaurants

On Veterans Day, active service members and veterans will be able to have a complimentary meal at any location. They can also get 15% off their food any other day of the year.

Have a deal or discount you'd like added? Email digital@wfaa.com with subject line: Veterans Day deal.



