Sally Kellerman, the original 'Hot Lips' from 'M*A*S*H,' dead at 84, reports say

In addition to her role in 1970s "M*A*S*H," Kellerman was famous for a one-episode role on the original "Star Trek" that remains iconic today.

Sally Kellerman, the actor who may be best known as the original Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 movie "M*A*S*H" has died, according to multiple industry reports. She was 84.

The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report her passing, sad Kellerman died Thursday at an assisted care facility after battling dementia, citing her son. Deadline also confirmed the news.

Kellerman's career started in 1957 with numerous guest roles on popular TV shows.

In addition to her role in "M*A*S*H," sci-fi fans may remember her as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner on an episode of the "Star Trek" series, called "Where No Man Has Gone Before." Her character becomes infused with nearly god-like powers, using them to help save Capt. James T. Kirk from dying before she perishes.

That role almost didn't happen for Kellerman. "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was the second pilot with an almost entirely new cast and script. It was creator Gene Roddenberry's effort to save the series after the original pilot was panned by NBC executives.

Besides "M*A*S*H," her most recognizable movie role was as Dr. Diane Turner, a college professor and love interest of Rodney Dangerfield in the comedy "Back to School."

“This is my one brag in life: The director [Alan Metter] said he felt that I helped make Rodney human, believable in a relationship. Because I just had to love him and be sincere about it,” Kellerman told the "WTF" podcast in 2016, according to THR.