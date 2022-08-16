Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The White House said she's been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, the same drug her husband took.

WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks after her husband's COVID-19 isolation ended, First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for the virus.

The first lady tested negative for COVID-19 Monday as part of regular testing, but then began to develop cold-like symptoms in the evening, the White House said Tuesday. A rapid antigen test came back negative, but the first lady tested positive on a PCR test.

"The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said.

Like her husband, Jill Biden was prescribed Paxlovid. She will isolate from others for at least the next five days and is currently at "a private residence in South Carolina." She will return home after two negative COVID tests in a row.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Wednesday for a small ceremony to sign the Inflation Reduction Act. He then is scheduled to leave again for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He plans to hold a larger “celebration” for the legislation on Sept. 6 once lawmakers return to Washington.