FORT WORTH, Texas — The clean-up process is just beginning for Forth Worth residents after a massive water main break.

It happened early Friday morning on Ranch View Road near Overton Park Drive.

Homeowner Melinda Crudup called 911 after watching the water quickly creep up her property.

“It was just this massive flash flood,” Crudup said.

Three feet of water flooded her crawl space. Water also seeped into her bedroom. And debris turned her pool water a brown color.

Other nearby residents caught the entire water main break on video.

“It looked like there was an explosion out of the street,” said Pete Yoder, who lives nearby. “The water was pushing up the street, maybe three or four feet. The concrete was bulged over.”

Fort Worth water crews say the cause of the water main break is still under investigation.

“It’ll be a funny story one day,” Crudup said, with no power or running water in the house.