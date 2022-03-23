Massive natural gas fire forces overnight evacuations in Mansfield: Everything we know

Fire officials confirm that the fire is out at this time.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield residents were evacuated early Wednesday morning after a natural gas line rupture caused a massive fire, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say a vehicle ran into a natural gas pipeline around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 287 and Highway 360.

All lanes of Highway 287 were shut down as crews responded to the fire, but the highway was reopened around 5 a.m.

Residents within a one mile radius were evacuated from their homes but were able to return home by around 4:15 a.m. Shelter was available for those residents at the Annette Perry Elementary School.

One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was out, as of 4 a.m.

Footage from the scene and from fire officials showed large flames as the fire burned by a nearby gas station.

