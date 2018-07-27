DALLAS, TX — A DART bus driving in downtown Dallas was hit by a car, injuring three people and killing the driver of the car early Friday morning.

The bus was driving on the 405 route, south on Polk Street when a Dodge Charger was speeding down west on 12th. The bus had a green light when it was hit on the back left side near the wheel and overturned as a result.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Methodist Hospital for observation. Jaime Salazar, 20, the driver of the Charger, died at the scene, according to the medical examiner's office.

