A 24-year-old man has died after he reportedly fell off a scooter in east Dallas, police said.

He was identified as Jacoby Stoneking, of Dallas, according to a police report.

Stoneking had contacted a witness about 4 a.m. Saturday, asking for a Lyft ride after he said he fell off a scooter near the 500 block of South Munger Boulevard, police said.

The Lyft driver arrived and found Stoneking unresponsive. Officers responded and found Stoneking with scrapes and bruising on his hands and lower body.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews took Stoneking to Baylor Hospital, where he died about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

While investigating the incident on Saturday morning, officers found a damaged Lime scooter about 150 meters from where Stoneking was found injured, police said. The scooter was broken in half near a curb. No other debris was at the scene.

Lime released a statement about Stoneking's death, saying the company is "deeply saddened to hear the report of this incident in Dallas."

"We are awaiting the results of the investigation," the statement said, "and we will cooperate fully with authorities."

Lime and another company, Bird, rolled out rental scooters in Dallas earlier this year. Lime has also had rental bicycles in Dallas over the last year.

