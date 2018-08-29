KELLER, Texas--Forget about homework, after-school football practice, or band rehearsal.

The surest sign that North Texas high schoolers are back to class is the buzz around the C & C Floral Shop on Grapevine highway in Tarrant County.

"People starting ordering in July," said owner Cecelia Valudos.

The orders are for what has become the biggest of high school homecoming traditions: mums.

"It's really about self expression and tradition," Valudos told WFAA this week. "They don't get in trouble for it. They go through the halls, the bells ring and they're obnoxious about it. It's fun."

Orders range from $50 to more than $1,000 for the giant, corsage-like creations that girls, especially seniors, sport during homecoming week.

But some students at Keller High School are turning in their decorative mums for simple "Drop the Mum" t-shirts this year.

"I had one friend and she just spent $950 on her senior mum," said Sophie Zell, a senior encouraging students to think about donating to the t-shirt drive instead.

Proceeds from the drive will help benefit the local Community Storehouse, where Zell and close to 300 classmates think their money will be better spent.

"It helps feed kids in the school district. They do a school lunch program and holiday food," said Zell.

Her efforts through the the school's Student Services Organization have been boosted thanks to partnership with the marching band.

That band will be marching in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this year.

