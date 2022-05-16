Worker shot at Asian salon by wanted gunman speaks at Korean public safety meeting in Dallas

The employee, who didn't want to be publicly named and hid her face, said she felt better and more energetic after being shot multiple times.

DALLAS, Texas — Wrapped in an arm sling and a cast, a member of Hair World Salon spoke before generations of Dallas Asian-Americans Monday night after she was shot multiple times in her business last week.

Through a police interpreter, the employee said she was feeling better at a public safety meeting held at the Korean Cultural Center.

The Dallas Police Department hosted Chief Eddie Garcia, council member Omar Narvaez, members of the Korean Consulate and dozens of other civic members of Dallas Koreatown.

Dallas police are working alongside the FBI to apprehend a suspect who entered the salon and shot three women. One of the women hit was an owner.

On April 2, a drive-by shooting happened in the same retail area of Koreatown. Another Asian-owned business was shot at last Tuesday in Oak Cliff.

Chief Garcia announced last week that the attacks all might be connected, and right now, the department is investigating the shootings as possible hate crimes.

The Dallas FBI Field Office said in a statement Monday night that it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting at the salon.

No one has been arrested yet, however. Police say a red minivan was used in at least two of the shootings.

The salon employee told the crowd that she had been shot three times and thanked everyone in the Koreatown community for attending the meeting.

She also hid her face and didn't want to announce her name.

She was accompanied by the salon's owner, who didn't speak publicly but was also shot.

"She feels really energetic now, and she feels really positive that this meeting is happening," the police interpreter said. "Right now, she said she's dealing with trauma and grief. But she's happy that we're all here and that the community is giving support. She's also asking for prayers, she's not asking for generosity but needs help. Her business is closed and hasn't been able to open, and she needs the support."

Garcia and Narvaez answered tough questions during the meeting and assured everyone that the department was doing everything it could to apprehend the suspect.

Right now, mobile camera stations have been placed in the shooting area and around Koreatown. Garcia has also added to patrols.

"Hate has no place in this city," Garcia said. "I cannot wait to stand before you and announce that we've made an arrest."

Caroline Kim, whose family owns the Korea House restaurant, told WFAA her mother has owned the restaurant for over 30 years, and it is one of the oldest running Korean spots.

The restaurant is blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

"It's certainly fearful for all of us," Kim said. "We're all being very cautious right now."

Kim grilled Garcia about being more proactive and less reactive.

For her, it's about a few things.