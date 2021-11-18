Woman shot during carjacking in Deep Ellum, police say

Police say she was getting into her car when she was approached by at least two men who tried to carjack her, officers said

DALLAS — A woman was shot during a carjacking early Thursday morning in Deep Ellum, police say.

Police say she was getting into her car after midnight in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street when she was approached by at least two men who tried to carjack her, officers at the scene told WFAA.

The woman reached inside her car for her gun, police said. One of the men shot her in the leg and took her vehicle, police said.