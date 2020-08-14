Woman killed in shooting involving security guard outside Dallas motel

A woman has died after a shooting involving a security guard late Thursday outside a Dallas motel.
Officers responded to the shooting call around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a Motel 6 on Regal Row near Love Field.
A male security guard was injured, and a woman was found dead inside her car. Neither has been publicly identified.
Police officials said the security officer "had been involved in a shooting" with the woman.
The officer had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Michael Yeric at 214-671-3677 or michael.yeric@dallascityhall.com.