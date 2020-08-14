Woman killed in shooting involving security guard outside Dallas motel

A woman was found dead in her car, police said.

A woman has died after a shooting involving a security guard late Thursday outside a Dallas motel.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a Motel 6 on Regal Row near Love Field.

A male security guard was injured, and a woman was found dead inside her car. Neither has been publicly identified.

Police officials said the security officer "had been involved in a shooting" with the woman.

The officer had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.