Woman killed in shooting involving security guard outside Dallas motel

A woman was found dead in her car, police said.
A woman has died after a shooting involving a security guard late Thursday outside a Dallas motel. 

Officers responded to the shooting call around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a Motel 6 on Regal Row near Love Field. 

A male security guard was injured, and a woman was found dead inside her car. Neither has been publicly identified. 

Police officials said the security officer "had been involved in a shooting" with the woman. 

The officer had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Michael Yeric at 214-671-3677 or michael.yeric@dallascityhall.com.  

