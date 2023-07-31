Woman who kidnapped her granddaughters in McKinney AMBER Alert sentenced to five years in prison

Jame Burns pleaded guilty to kidnapping her granddaughters earlier this year.

A woman who kidnapped her two granddaughters in McKinney earlier this year, triggering an AMBER Alert, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Jame Burns pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge on July 26 and received her punishment, according to court records.

Burns had been accused of taking the two children on the evening of Jan. 19, 2023, during a supervised Child Protective Services visit at a CiCi's Pizza in McKinney. The two children were found safe days later.

Her son, Justin Burns, also faces a kidnapping charge for allegedly taking part in the crime.

Police said they believed Jame and Justin Burns worked together to take the two children from the CPS visit.