Wise County's only major hospital at capacity due to COVID admissions

Wise Health System told WFAA on Thursday that it's still accepting patients at its emergency room despite being at capacity.

DECATUR, Texas — Health officials believe the peak of the omicron variant is likely behind us in most parts of the U.S.

But as far as Texas goes, experts are still paying close attention to incoming data -- and that includes numbers from rural areas that are still feeling the brunt of COVID-19.

In Decatur, Wise Health System told WFAA on Thursday that the hospital was at 100% capacity, mainly in part due to COVID admissions.

Statewide, there were 13,360 hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

"We have an entire floor that's still full of COVID patients, and half of our ICU is still full of COVID patients," Lee Ann Jennings, Wise Health System's chief nursing officer, said.

Wise Health System has 99 medical/surgical beds and is the largest employer in Wise County.

With capacity issues not subduing, Jennings said she's been forced to transfer patients outside of the county.

"We've sent some to the other side of Odessa, the Panhandle, and we've even sent a patient to Oklahoma," Jennings said.

Jennings added that roughly 90% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

Wise County has one of the worst vaccination rates in North Texas, with only 40% of those eligible in the county being fully vaccinated.

"We would definitely like to see that vaccination rate higher, for sure," Jennings said.

Still, Jennings added that the hospital still accepts patients at its emergency room despite being at capacity.

"Keep going to the emergency room; that's what it's there for. We've figured out how to move patients to help people. Surgeries are still happening. Don't be afraid to come to the emergency room if you're having a stroke or a heart attack," Jennings said.