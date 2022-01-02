Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire: Concerns for potential explosions as officials urge evacuations

Thousands of people who live within a mile of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant are urged to leave the area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officials urged the more than 6,000 residents living within a mile of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant to get out of the area on Tuesday. Despite the potential for explosions, officials said less than a dozen people have chosen to evacuate as of their 9 a.m. update.

The plant on North Cherry Street has been ablaze since Monday night. Fire officials said there is 'potential for explosion' because of nearly 500 tons of ammonium nitrate inside the building.

Officials said there's about a 36-hour window for the potential for explosion - and we've got about a 24-hour period left to go as of their 9 a.m. update Tuesday.

Firefighters fought the blaze for less than two hours Monday night before conditions became too dangerous and they had to scale back.

Right now, firefighters are assessing the fire from a two-mile distance. They're also flying drones to evaluate the situation.

Officials said there isn't an immediate danger to life, but they encouraged folks with respiratory issues to stay inside because of air quality concerns.

Jazmine Webster, who lives near the plant said she felt her house shake just moments before officers evacuated her and her family. Webster said she heard six explosions in the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire.

“It shook the house” —- what Jazmine Webster said she felt moments before officers told here & her family of 4 to leave their home.



Fire crews said people and businesses in the area should expect to be evacuated for 36 to 48 hours.

Nearly 150 firefighters, police, and other emergency personnel are assisting with the situation.

No employees were in the building at the time of the fire. Fire crews said no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials don't know what started the blaze at this time.

The National Institutes of Health said ammonium nitrate is used to make fertilizers and explosives. It's odorless and colorless. It has caused blasts at other industrial facilities over the years. Winston-Salem fire officials said drones have already captured many mini explosions inside the Weaver building.

Multiple agencies are helping including Winston-Salem Fire Department, North Carolina Hazmat, Greensboro Fire Department, Emergency Management, Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County EMS.

The plant has been in Winston-Salem for 80 years. It first opened for business in January 1940. It's employed hundreds of workers ever since.