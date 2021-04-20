Willie Nelson calls on Biden to declare 4/20 as national marijuana holiday, start to 9-day 'High Holidays' celebration

"Please puff, puff and pass this to your friends in Congress for consideration."

AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Austin legend Willie Nelson and his Luck Reunion team, true to form, have called on President Joe Biden to declare April 20 a legitimate national marijuana holiday and the start to a nine-day celebration of cannabis.

"The fine people of Luck, Texas, and supporters of the great Willie Nelson, on behalf of cannabis users around the nation, are writing today to ask you to consider declaring the nine days spanning April 20 to April 29 an official national holiday: the 'High Holidays,'" the petition, which is addressed to Biden and the United States Congress, reads.

Marijuana, for recreational or medical use, is legalized in at least 36 states. Neighboring states like New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana have legalized medical marijuana. There has been more support for marijuana legalization in Texas, according to a recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.

"We believe that recognition of the ‘High Holidays’ opens the door to much-needed dialogue supporting the many benefits of cannabis while helping to remove the unjustified stigmas currently surrounding this amazing plant," the petition reads. "Please puff, puff and pass this to your friends in Congress for consideration. When you do, reflect on the immortal words of Willie: 'I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?'"

There two notable bills filed in the 87th Texas Legislature regarding the legalization of marijuana: one to legalize medical and recreational use of marijuana and one filed for medical use. However, changes in the State's marijuana laws still face opposition.

"The handful of legalization proposals filed in recent years have received little to no attention from lawmakers," The Texas Tribune reported. "And even less controversial measures, like lowering criminal penalties for marijuana possession, have fallen flat in the Texas Senate."

So far, the petition has more than 2,200 signatures. Nelson will turn 88 years old on Thursday, April 29, 2021.