Body found in water at White Rock Lake, police say

DALLAS — A person was found dead in the water around White Rock Lake on Friday, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD).

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) told WFAA someone on the trail around White Rock Lake spotted a body face down in the water and called 911. The DFR said it sent a boat to pull the body from the water. DFR units were assigned to the call at 4:27 p.m.

The DPD said the body was found in the 8100 block of Garland Road.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death, according to DFR. Police said the investigation surrounding incident is ongoing.