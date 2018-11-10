Ever since WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre announced she was taking a temporary leave in early September, our email and voicemail inboxes have been filled with one question: "Where's Izzy?"

Well, it's (mostly) all good news, starting with she'll be back.

On Sept. 7, Izaguirre went live on our WFAA Facebook page to share the good news that she and her husband were adopting a child, and she was starting her leave the next day.

But as life does, it gave Izaguirre another surprise once she started her leave. Izzy informed us, and others who've inquired on Twitter, that she'll need to undergo surgery on Oct. 12.

"Taking time off as we adopt a child and also for a surgery Oct 12th," she replied to one person on Twitter. "I’ll be gone for at least a couple of months. Thank u for missing me. :)"

Izaguirre said she's expected to make a full and healthy recovery after the surgery, and will return to the anchor desk sometime after the holidays.

In the meantime, she's enjoyed hearing from everyone as they express their well wishes and hopes to see her back soon at her "home away from home." We're with y'all.

I’m taking adoption leave because we’re adopting a child and I also have a surgery on Oct. 12th

I’ve been humbled by all of you inquiring about my whereabouts. Thank you so much and see you in a few months. 🙏 https://t.co/7QX8x1B8TQ — Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) October 2, 2018

