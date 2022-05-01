What is 'flurona'? Cases of COVID-19 and flu co-infections being reported as Omicron surges

Before the term "flurona" started to trend, the U.S. had previously seen co-infections of coronavirus and influenza.

DALLAS, Texas — The word "flurona" is making headlines and rounds on social media after reports of several cases involving co-infections of both coronavirus and influenza.

In Houston, at least three cases of co-infection have been reported over the last week.

Alec Zierlein, a 17-year-old in Houston, told KTRK that he tested positive for flu and COVID before Christmas.

"I hadn't heard of that before until that very moment," Zierlein said. "The diseases, you know, stacking on top of each other."

Zierlein was vaccinated for COVID but not for the flu. He said his experience felt like a mild cold.

Reports of other co-infections have ranged from mild to unpleasant.

A Mississippi woman said she had to be taken to an urgent care facility when her health worsened. She tested positive for both the flu and COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control has said that it's safe to get a 1st or 2nd dose of the COVID vaccine or a booster along with a flu shot.

A co-infection of both the flu and COVID is nothing new. A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health last summer found 79 cases of COVID and flu co-infection throughout the world.

"The concept of acquiring two viral infections at the same time, or a viral and bacterial infection together, is nothing new," Dr. Mark Casanova, of Baylor Scott and White Health told WFAA.

"It's quite plausible, but rare, that a single person would acquire bad luck and get both flu and COVID at the same time," said Casanova.

He said that health officials have worried about a 'twindemic' this year -- primarily because lockdowns and social distancing, as well as mask-wearing, were more common this time around in 2021, which likely prevented flu cases from rising.

He added that dual infections might continue due to that fact.

However, Casanova said that due to the Omicron variant's mildness, a dual infection doesn't necessarily mean a more dangerous outcome for someone who gets both the flu and COVID, at least if they're vaccinated.

Still, he added that either infection could be fatal, although the severity of each diagnosis depends mainly on an individual’s immune system.

"It should not pose a significant risk to most individuals. However, we always worry about those who aren't vaccinated, those who are older, or those who have a weakened immune system," Casanova said.

"It's imperative to get the flu shot too."

Casanova added that it's more likely someone gets COVID or the flu but not both at the same time.