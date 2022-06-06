WFAA wins NPPA Station of the Year Award, fourth time in five years

The station's reporters took home numerous awards as well, including Photojournalist of the Year and the Photojournalism Award for Reporting.

DALLAS — WFAA picked up a host of awards from the annual National Press Photographer’s Association Best of Photojournalism Awards over the weekend, including the 2022 large market Station of the Year.

This is the fourth time the station has received the award in five years. Prior to these past five years, WFAA had only won the award once in the ‘80s.

Additionally, Brandon Mowry was named Ernie Crisp Photojournalist of the Year and Jobin Panicker received the NPPA Photojournalism Award for Reporting. Mowry was previously the NPPA’s national photojournalist award winner in 2019.

Other winners include:

Brandon Mowry - First, General Hard News – Video Photojournalist; First and Second, News Feature, Soft – Video Photojournalist; Second, General Hard News – Editor; Second, Hard Feature – Editor; Honorable Mention, Sports; Third, Deadline News; Honorable Mention, Sports Feature – Video Photojournalist

Joseph Huerta - First, General Soft News, Editor; Honorable Mention, Breaking News

Martin Doporto - First, Investigative; Second, Deadline News; Honorable Mention, 24 Hour Feature, Soft – Video Photojournalist

Tiffany Liou - First, General Soft News, Solo Video Photojournalist; Honorable Mention, Deadline News; Third, General Hard News – Solo Video Photojournalist; Second, 24 Hour Feature, Soft – Solo Video Photojournalist

Kevin Reece – First and Second, General Hard News – Solo Video Photojournalist; Second, General Soft News, Solo Video Photojournalist