One person killed, westbound Interstate 20 shut down after crash in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Texas — At least one person has died after a crash on westbound Interstate 20 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near the Wichita Street exit around 11:15 a.m., according to officials. All westbound lanes have been shut down as authorities respond to the crash site.
MedStar officials confirmed there was a fatality, but officials have not provided additional details about how many vehicles or people were involved.
