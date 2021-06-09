One person killed, westbound Interstate 20 shut down after crash in Forest Hill

MedStar officials confirmed there was a fatality, but have not released additional information.

FOREST HILL, Texas — At least one person has died after a crash on westbound Interstate 20 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the Wichita Street exit around 11:15 a.m., according to officials. All westbound lanes have been shut down as authorities respond to the crash site.

MedStar officials confirmed there was a fatality, but officials have not provided additional details about how many vehicles or people were involved.