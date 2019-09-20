With the best chance of rain set to wrap up headed into Saturday, it's the perfect weekend to get out and explore North Texas.

(As long as you make sure to stay hydrated.)

Here's just a few of the great events and activities going on this weekend that you and the family may want to check out:

2019 Soccer Hall of Fame Inductions

U.S. Women's National Team player Abby Wambach and former U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati will be inducted Saturday.

Wambach is the all-time leading goal scorer in women's international soccer and made 255 international appearance between 2001 and 2015.

Gulati was the president of the federation from 2006 to 2018. He played a major role for soccer internationally, including helping to coordinate between the U.S., Canada and Mexico for a joint big for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also helped establish the National Women's Soccer League.

While the induction ceremony is a private event, the public is invited to join the celebration for a concert on Saturday night.

When:

Saturday

4:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Private Event)

Streamed live on NationalSoccerHOF.com

6 p.m. Gates Open

7:30 p.m. Voice winner Maelyn Jarmon, The Fray, OneRepublic

Where:

National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium

How much:

Tickets for the concert start at $25

Learn more and buy tickets: https://www.nationalsoccerhof.com/events/induction-weekend-2019.html

40th Anniversary Plano Balloon Festival

This festival includes 50 bright and fun balloons from around the world that take part in morning and evening launches. In addition, there's a grand fireworks show, a parachute team exhibition, more than 30 food vendors and more.

When:

Friday through Sunday

Where:

Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve at 5901 Los Rios Boulevard.

How much:

Daily admission is $10 and weekend passes are $20

Kids ages 3 to 12, and seniors 65+ are $5

Admission is free for kids shorter than 36 inches tall

Tethered balloon rides are $25 adults and $15 children 6 – 12, cash only

More info: www.planoballoonfest.org

Addison Oktoberfest

The event recreates the Munich festival and features special 'Oktoberfest' bier, German food, Marktplatz, music, a karneval and more.

When:

Thursday, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where:

Addison Circle Park: 4970 Addison Circle Drive Addison, TX. 75001

The Event Entrance is located at the corner of Quorum Drive and Addison Circle Drive

How much:

Free admission Thursday and Sunday, and for children until 10

$10 general admission on Friday and Saturday

Plus, there's free parking:

Millennium Garage at 15455 North Dallas Parkway

Colonnade Garage at 15305 North Dallas Parkway

Addison Circle One Garage at 15601 Dallas Parkway

Addison Circle Two Garage at 15725 North Dallas Parkway

Handicap parking is available at the DART parking lot at 4925 Arapaho Road.

Learn more: http://addisonoktoberfest.com/faqs/

Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton is among the guitarists performing at the two-night event at American Airlines Arena. Other big artists include Bonnie Raitt, Citizen Cope, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill and much, much more.

Not all guitarists will perform both nights, but Clapton will.

When:

Friday and Saturday

Where:

American Airlines Arena in Dallas

How much:

As of Thursday night, some tickets were still available, starting at $155.

See the full line up and buy tickets: https://www.crossroadsguitarfestival.com/

Greek Food Festival of Dallas

In addition to the food hall -- which is really the event's centerpiece -- you can find a market place, music and dancing, a children's area, and church tours, to name a few options. Don't miss out on trying dishes including gyros, dolmas, baklava, spanakopita and more.

When:

Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where:

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 13555 Hillcrest Road, Dallas

How much:

$9 general admission

Free for kids 13 and under

$1 per food ticket

$20-$100 for tasting packages

Learn more: http://www.greekfestivalofdallas.com/default.asp

Native American Pow Wow

Tribal dancers from across the country will compete for prizes of awards in "full regalia." In addition, the event will feature arts and crafts and a variety of authentic food.

When:

Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where:

Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie

How much:

Free admission

$4 parking

Varying prices for merchandise and refreshments

Learn more: https://tradersvillage.com/grand-prairie/

Park(ing) Day Dallas

Artists, activists and citizens are taking part in a worldwide event Friday, turning parking spots into temporary parks for people to enjoy. The goal of the event is to foster civic engagement, community interaction and critical thinking.

When:

Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where:

Main Street, from Harwood Street to Field Street in downtown Dallas

How much:

Free!

More info: https://www.facebook.com/pg/parkingdaydallas/

Smoked BBQ Fest Dallas

This sixth annual event celebrates some of the best barbeque from across the state, with brisket, ribs, sausages and more. More than 20 vendors are expected to serve up the smoked stuff, with live music, armadillo races and a mechanical bull joining in the fun.

When:

Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where:

Main Street Garden, 1902 Main Street, Dallas

How much:

$50 for general admission

$14 for kids 6 to 12

Free for kids 5 and under

More info: https://www.smokedbbqfest.com/