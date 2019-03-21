DALLAS — A newly released video shows a brutal attack of a man punching a woman several times outside a parking lot Wednesday night in Deep Ellum.

The less than minute video doesn't capture the entire incident, but according to the individual who posted it, the male was arrested following the attack.

The video captured by Ricky Tan was posted on several pages on Facebook, including the Deep Ellum Community Watch, and shows the incident took place at an outside parking lot near Crowdus and Elm streets. The video was shared in an attempt to identify the man.

In the video, the man pulls out what appears to be a gun from his back pocket before the beating happened.

WFAA

Video shows the man slapping the woman's phone away, which ends up on the ground. In retaliation, she hits him in the face, but that's when the man starts punching her several times in the face before kicking her phone away.

The Facebook post claims the man works in the area and drives a black Ford Ranger. In the comments, Tan said he didn't attempt to stop the assault because the man was armed. However, he said he did turn over the footage he recorded to police and that the attacker was arrested at the scene. Tan said he hoped the public could help identify the male.

WFAA has reached out to Dallas police inquiring about the assault and possible arrest and is awaiting a response.

