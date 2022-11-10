Rain showers dampened, but didn't stop some plans for Veterans Day events across North Texas

Cold temperatures and heavy rain showers forced parade organizers to pivot, or cancel, several outdoor community events this holiday.

DALLAS — It was a rainy, cold and wet on Veterans Day across North Texas.

The rain, the wind and the chill on Friday compromised many people’s holiday plans.

In Fort Worth, a Veterans Day parade continued as scheduled, as rain showered the area.

Miles away in Oak Cliff, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold said, “We were able to start our parade very early."

Organizers decided to pivot plans around the weather, determined to make the annual District 4 Veterans Day Parade along Lancaster Road happen.

“Those soldiers who gave of themselves, the rain never stopped them. So, they continued to fight. They continued to plow ahead. So that we could be where we are right here today,” said Arnold.

Instead of community groups marching along the street, they gathered across from the VA Hospital to continue a program honoring veterans this holiday.

“I did 22 years in the Army. We went downtown to go to the Veterans Day parade. Sadly, it was canceled,” an Army veteran named Chad said.

As rain continued pouring, the City of Dallas made an early decision to cancel its Veterans Day parade. That only motivated some veterans to find other ways to show up and honor military service members.

“The idea that we in this country can celebrate a day like today -- rain, snow, sleet, or shine, can come out and just give back. Very important,” added Air Force veteran Don McDonald.