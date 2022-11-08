Uvalde community still waiting for financial relief three months after tragedy

The National Compassion Fund is facilitating the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund in partnership with a local Steering Committee.

UVALDE, Texas — The National Compassion Fund is inching closer to figuring out how to distribute more than $16 million to people impacted by the Robb Elementary tragedy three months ago.

Victims’ family members and teachers from Robb Elementary attended the town hall, which was facilitated by the National Compassion Fund and a local Steering Committee.

“Anybody who was on the campus of Robb Elementary at 11:27 a.m. when this shooting started will be eligible in one form of another under this protocol,” said Jeff Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund.

Dion said immediate family members of the 19 children and two teachers will receive the highest payouts from the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund.

He said anyone at Robb Elementary on May 24 who experienced psychological trauma is also eligible for funding.

“I just found out within the last week, we were within inches of being hit by bullets that went through my window,” said Nicole Ogburn, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary. “My own children in my house have seen a change in me, the people I work with see a change in me. I do not have the spark that I had before.”

The National Compassion Fund is working on finalizing the Draft Protocol on eligibility for the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund.

He said online applications for the funds will be available in September. Meanwhile, the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund is remaining open to accept donations until October 24.

“We want to hold the fund open long enough to capture donations to get more to the victims, but we also want to do it – not drag it out any longer than it has to be,” Dion said.