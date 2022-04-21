UPS sends all-female technician team to Dallas Aerospace Maintenance Competition for 1st time

The MRO Aerospace Maintenance Competition will be held in Dallas from April 26-28.

DALLAS — UPS announced Thursday it is sending its first ever all-female team of aircraft mechanics to the MRO Aerospace Maintenance Competition.

The competition is being held in Dallas from April 26-28, and technicians will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities and see how they stack up against peers across the country.

Five-member teams compete in competitive events. Teams compete in one of six categories:

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Space

Education

Military

Repair and Manufacturing

UPS said in a press release that while the event is a competition, the bigger picture is the significant gender gap in aviation and the ongoing shortage of trained aircraft technicians in aviation.

According to the 2021 Women in Aviation Workforce Report, women make up less than 20% of most aviation occupations, and the areas with the largest gender gaps continues to be pilots, maintenance technicians and senior leadership positions.

Boeing forecasts the need for more than 750,000 new aircraft maintenance technicians over the next 20 years.

"UPS is committed to promoting opportunities for women in aviation fields," UPS said in a statement. "The competition shines a spotlight on aircraft maintenance technicians and promotes the craft to young people as a viable career path."