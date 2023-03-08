Universal and Nearby Frisco Neighborhood Unofficially Agree To Minor Build Terms

"If you do not keep your word to Cobb Hill, we will remember," said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham.

FRISCO, Texas — It's no longer a matter of if, but when, Universal Parks & Resorts settles into its new theme park home in Frisco.

The project will be located at the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway right next to the established Cobb Hill neighborhood.

"Obviously there's activity north of us going on we're kinda caught in the middle of it," said Dustin Talk who lives in Cobb Hill and has small children and is excited for the theme park.

But some of his neighbors are not as convinced by the number of people who attended Tuesday's city council meeting. They have concerns over traffic, crime and noise.

"It seem the Cobb Hill voice is not significant enough to listen to because you only hear dollar signs," said one resident.

Before the city and the planning and zoning committee approved the special use permit for the project, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney wanted an agreement between Universal and the neighborhood on the public record.

Nearly two-thirds into the joint public meeting there was a series of quickfire asks and affirmations from council to Universal representative John McReynolds.

Universal agreed Tuesday to extend the masonry wall along Panther Creek Parkway that currently ends short leaving a number of homes and the north end of the community exposed. Universal also verbally agreed to replace the wrought iron fence with the same type of masonry wall. Universal also agreed to build an entrance monument to the neighborhood.

"I think a lot of it is to keep Cobb Hill residential...just provide a little bit of a buffer zone," said Talk.

Ultimately it would be a buffer from the park-goers. Residents said they do not want people parking in their neighborhood during park hours. They also asked for trails on the site to be in-step with the city's master plan. McReynolds agreed to all recommendations from the newly installed Cobb Hill neighborhood advisory board.

"We've had a great first dialogue, if we can keep that up I think they'll be great neighbors to the north," said Talk who is not on the board but a concerned resident.

None of this is written into the special use permit. The concessions could be widely considered as an olive branch.

"If you do not keep your word to Cobb Hill, we will remember," said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham.

A city representative tells WFAA that any changes agreed to must be submitted to the city staff to review and respond. Ultimately the HOA must accept the changes and then take responsibility for the structures after it is built.