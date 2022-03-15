UFC fighter who trains in Fort Worth helps take down gunman at Texas restaurant

Kevin Holland and his training partner, Patrick Robinson, were eating dinner at a sushi restaurant in Houston Monday night, when they heard a gunshot.

HOUSTON — In a sport of trash-talkers, mixed-martial arts fighter Kevin Holland managed to earn the nickname "Big Mouth," given to him by UFC president Dana White.

But Holland is proving he can walk the talk, and not just in the octagon.

Holland and his training partner, Patrick Robinson, were eating dinner at a sushi restaurant in Houston on Monday night when they heard a gunshot.

The two fighters, who both train in the Fort Worth's Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, sprung into action, helping take down and disarm the gunman before anyone was hurt.

Holland reportedly declined to be interviewed after the incident, but Robinson talked to photographers who there early Tuesday morning and explained what happened.

Robinson said he and Holland were eating when "next thing you know, a gunshot just pops off."

"So everything just paused," Robinson said.

He said most of the restaurant took cover under the tables. But when Robinson and Holland saw one person trying to stop the gunman, they ran in to help.

"We got him down, apprehended him," Robinson said. "Got the gun away from him, and the bag that he had."

Robinson and Holland kept the man down until police arrived, and then officers handcuffed the man.

"We fight for a living," Robinson said. "So that's what we do. Just pretty much took it in our own hands and ran over there and grabbed him before he could shoot anybody else or anybody else could get hurt."

Police thanked their quick actions.

"If it wasn't for the quick thinking of the Good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened," HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas told KHOU. "We're very thankful the citizen helped us out."

Monday night wasn't the first time Holland intervened with a suspect.

According to UFC reporter Ariel Helwani, Holland in October helped chase down and stop someone who was trying to steal a car.

Holland posted about the Monday incident on his Instagram, noting that no one was injured "not even the shooter, just saying."

"I laugh a lot even when things aren't funny," Holland posted. "I smile when I should frown. Super blessed and thankful to see today."

Holland competes in the welterweight division of UFC, the top level of MMA. He's coming off a big win over Alex Oliveira on March 5, when he won by TKO on the main card at UFC 272.