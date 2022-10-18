Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting an SMU student

SMU emailed a notification Friday morning about an alleged sexual assault that happened on "sorority row."

DALLAS — An Uber driver is off the job after being accused of sexually assaulting an SMU student.

The assault happened on campus, and shortly after, the driver was arrested.

“This is a reminder to be extra cautious,” said Kristen Dillard, an SMU student.

Kristen Dillard is left feeling shocked after news of the alleged sexual assault.

“I don’t ever travel alone in Ubers, if I do, it’s during the day,” said Dillard.

The campus sent out an email notification that around 2:30 a.m. last Friday there was a sexual assault that happened on the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue, known as "sorority row."

“Just kind of makes me feel unsafe, because I’m right here on the same street as it happened,” said Dillard.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, the victim told police her Uber driver sexually assaulted her after she fell asleep in his car on the way home.

Court documents said she suddenly woke up after feeling the suspect’s hands between her legs.

Authorities said after the 50-year-old driver dropped her off at the sorority house, he walked her to the front door and left the area.

Documents stated the victim called her brother, who ordered the Uber.

The brother was able to track down the driver, Alejandro Contreras, and he was arrested by SMU police.

A spokesperson for SMU told WFAA there is still an active investigation going on and that there is no threat to the community. They are asking students to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings and to also try carpooling when possible.

“Uber is the main source around campus, especially on the weekends,” said Dillard.