Two Uber passengers were wounded and two other vehicles damaged Tuesday when a shooter opened fire on a busy road in northwest Dallas, police said.

Officers were still searching for the shooter Tuesday afternoon.

The two Uber passengers, who weren't targeted in the shooting, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. One was shot in the head and the other was shot in the leg.

They were being dropped off at a gas station about noon as a shooter in a white Chevrolet Malibu sprayed bullets toward two other people taking cover inside, police said.

The shooting unfolded near the intersection of Walton Walker Boulevard, or Loop 12, and West Northwest Highway, a busy area near Interstate 35E.

A Nissan Cube that was shot at in northwest Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Jason Whitely/WFAA)

A man and a woman were heading east on Northwest Highway in a black Nissan Cube when the Malibu pulled beside them and opened fire, they told police. The man and woman jumped out of their car, ran inside a gas station and asked the clerks to lock the doors.

The Malibu then started circling the gas station, police said, before opening fire again on the Cube, which had been abandoned on Northwest Highway. As the shooter in the Malibu fired away, bullets struck the two Uber passengers, who were getting out of a white Mercedes in the gas station parking lot.

The Mercedes was shot six times, police said, and a Volvo SUV was also hit several times. No one in the Volvo was injured.

The driver of the Malibu then fled the scene. The woman who was riding in the Nissan Cube – the car targeted in the shooting – left the scene before police arrived.

The front and back windows of the Cube were shattered. Bullet holes could also be seen on the Mercedes.

NOW: Two innocent @Uber pax in the white Mercedes were shot + bullets hit another unrelated vehicle - the Volvo SUV - when gunman opened fire on black car at W Northwest Hwy and Walton Walker in N Dallas. @DallasPD said it might “street justice.” Gunman fled. pic.twitter.com/Bu6F8F5JZr — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) July 24, 2018

An Uber that was a shot at in northwest Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. Two people in the Uber were wounded, police say. (Photo: Jason Whitely/WFAA)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

