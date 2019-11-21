Two suspects caused about $20,000 in damage and stole multiple items from more than 40 cars in Irving over the last week, Irving police said Thursday.

Police released video of the suspects walking in a parking garage in Irving, stomping on car windshields and damaging vehicles. Police say the two suspects also stole numerous items from the vehicles, including two firearms.

The theft and damage to the cars occurred from Nov. 14-Nov. 19 in the 700-1100 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 (available 24 hours a day) and reference case numbers 19-26028, 19-26109 and 19-26111. Tips may also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

