2 killed after hit-and-run suspect loses control of SUV, crashes again

Two different drivers were killed in the crash Wednesday afternoon. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Two men died Wednesday afternoon after the driver of an SUV crashed into oncoming traffic and struck a dump truck, officials say.

The deadly accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 and State Highway 190.

Plano police shut down U.S. 75 in both directions several hours as they responded to the crash.

Authorities say 32-year-old Zachary Harbin was driving an SUV, in which a 35-year-old woman was in the passenger seat.

According to detectives, Harbin had been involved in a hit-and-run crash prior to the fatal accident on U.S. 75.

Officials say the SUV fled the scene and was speeding westbound on the service road.

Investigators say Harbin drove across the median after a turn in the roadway. The vehicle went airborne.

That's when the SUV crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and struck a dump truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with equipment.

The driver of the dump truck identified as 53-year-old Alvaro Torres died from his injuries, officials say.

Harbin, who was driving the SUV was also pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plano Police Department.