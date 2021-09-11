Two killed, one wounded in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

The incident unfolded shortly after 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive.

DALLAS — A man and a woman died in a shooting in southwest Dallas early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident unfolded shortly after 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive, near North Hampton Road and West Davis Street.

A 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were sitting a vehicle when a suspect, a 27-year-old man they knew, drove and started "causing a disturbance," according to a police news release.

The 27-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the woman. The 22-year-old man tried to defend the woman, exchanging gunshots with the suspect, the news release said.

The woman and the suspect died in the shooting. The 22-year-old man was also shot, and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police were still investigating the shooting on Saturday morning. It was unclear what started the encounter or how the victims and the suspect knew each other. More information hasn't been released.