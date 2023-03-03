The Bottom District Revitalization: New affordable homes bring new opportunity to historic Dallas community

The Golden SEEDS Foundation and Innovan Neighborhoods are among groups working to bring new, affordable, single-family homes to 'The Bottom District' in Dallas.

DALLAS — A historic community in the City of Dallas is experiencing some new energy and momentum.

Neighbors in an area called 'The Bottom District' are welcoming a significant amount of new construction, infrastructure improvements and affordable housing development.

A large group gathered for a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the construction of two new homes on the 600 block of North Denley Drive. That ribbon cutting, some said, marked new beginnings and new opportunities for a community many refer to as one of the city’s historic Freedmen’s settlements.

"Lord, make these two houses a home. Make them a place where you are honored and glorified,” Pastor Vincent Parker of Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church prayed as he blessed the homes.

The two homes unveiled to the public are a pair of the 24 affordable homes the Golden SEEDS Foundation and Innovan Neighborhoods are building in the community. The Foundation was started by Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, which has been an anchor in The Bottom for nearly a century.

"It was just a few years ago, that we recognized that there was a tremendous need. This neighborhood had been disinvested for so long. And it was important that we do something different,” explained Libbie Lee, executive director of the Golden SEEDS Foundation.

The faith-based group isn’t alone in this vision for revitalization. Its partners include the City of Dallas and others.

“For the neighborhood at large, it's really about revitalization. We're seeing other homes. We're seeing new streets. We're seeing a lot of street signs, et cetera come here. We're trying to continue the momentum, but assure there is affordability at the top of that, as well,” said Maggie Parker, Managing Partner of Innovan Neighborhoods.

Many community members are also eager to see the homes pop up.

Cynthia Mitchell and Barbara Player have been friends for more than 30 years. The Golden SEEDS Foundation’s programs are helping the women become first-time homeowners. They’ll be walking into equity.

“I'm so excited. I'm glad to see it become a reality,” Mitchell said as she smiled.

The road to revitalization in this area also means additional amenities are coming to the community.

Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold announced there is home improvement funding for some existing houses. Upgrades for the Eloise Lundy neighborhood park are also expected.