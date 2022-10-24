DPS suspends Texas Ranger amid investigation into Robb Elementary response

Christopher Kindell is one of seven DPS troopers whose actions at the Uvalde shooting are under close scrutiny.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A member of the Texas Rangers has been suspended amid investigations for his actions during May's shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Christopher Ryan Kindell was inside the school on May 24, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. Sources tell CNN Kindell left the shooter unchallenged for more than an hour while he was on the scene.

Kindell was seen on surveillance cameras often talking on his phone both inside and outside the school. He told investigators he was providing updates to agency superiors.

The sources told CNN Kindell had no discussions about options to breach the classroom at Robb. He also apparently offered to negotiate with the shooter just minutes after gunshots were fired.

Neither Kindell nor DPS have commented on this report.

Kindell is one of seven Texas DPS officers who was referred for investigation by the agency's inspector general for their response at Robb. On Friday DPS fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, the highest-ranking state trooper to initially response to the shooting. And since the start of school in Uvalde last month, another DPS trooper under investigation was hired by Uvalde CISD.

A day after that report broke, she was fired.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.