Texas power grid operator ERCOT has named a new CEO

AUSTIN, Texas — A Columbus, Ohio-based natural gas and electric utility executive has been named the president and CEO of the Texas power grid operator.

The selection of Pablo Vegas to head the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, comes about a year and half after a devastating February’s 2021 winter storm left dozens dead, millions without power for days and cost the state and consumers billions.

Vegas’ selection was approved Tuesday by the ERCOT board, and its regulator, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, whose members are appointed by the governor.

“Pablo’s exemplary track record of leadership and success at a major U.S. utility where he focuses on reliability and customer service make him the right leader at the right time for ERCOT,” Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake said in a news release.

Vegas is currently executive vice president at NiSource Utilities, a Columbus, Ohio, based natural gas and electric utility company. The company serves almost 4 million customers across six states. He has been with the company since 2018.

He was previously an executive with American Electric Power and served as AEP’s president and Chief Operating Officer of its Texas operations from 2008 to 2010.

Vegas replaces Brad Jones, who took over as ERCOT’s interim president and CEO, in May 2021.