Texas executes inmate who killed his great aunt in 1999

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate has been executed for beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death nearly 22 years ago. Quintin Jones received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for killing Berthena Bryant in 1999. Some of Bryant’s relatives, including her sister Mattie Long, had asked that Jones be spared. Prosecutors say Jones beat Bryant with a bat in her Fort Worth home after she refused to lend him money, and he took $30 from her purse to buy drugs. Jones said he had changed since he killed his great aunt and had expressed remorse and sought redemption. It was the first execution in Texas since July 8.