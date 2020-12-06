Family and friends rally again to keep missing Fort Hood soldier in the headlines

Dozens of family and friends of Vanessa Guillen rallied outside Fort Hood as the search for her continued to gain national attention.

KILLEEN, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) joined the family and friends of Vanessa Guillen for a peaceful demonstration Friday.

Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier, has been missing since April 22.

Her family has held several protests outside Fort Hood since she disappeared with the goal of keeping her case in the spotlight.

Dozens of people holding signs saying things like "Justice for Vanessa," "Women Vets for Vanessa" and "Where is Vanessa" stood outside the post at Rancier Ave. and Fort Hood St.

Guillen's family made a statement in English and Spanish. They've held at least three rallies since May 1.

Her disappearance has received attention from around the country and Thursday a Hollywood celebrity posted about Guillen on her Instagram page.

Salma Hayek posted a picture with the caption "Bring us Back Vanessa."

The post went onto say she would post a photo of Vanessa on her stories everyday until she's found.

Jennifer Aniston was among the more than 98,000 people who liked the post.

Guillen is assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment. Investigators said the 20-year-old was last seen at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Multiple special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command have called and met with members of Guillen's family from the date she was first reported missing.

On May 23, a meeting was held in-person with Guillen's sister Mayra Guillen, and virtually on June 8 with Guillen's mother, Gloria Guillen. The family was given a full investigative update and was encouraged to ask questions, according to a press release. Agents have had multiple weekly phone conversations with one or more family members as well.

"Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is a highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment," said Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander. "We will maintain our resolve to locate Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and will continue our efforts until she is found. We will never quit searching."

CID has offered a reward of up to $15,000 for credible information that leads to finding Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.