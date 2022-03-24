Texas lawmakers push for clemency or reprieve for Melissa Lucio, woman on death row accused of killing her child

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is holding a press conference at the Texas Capitol on Thursday to discuss their support of clemency or a reprieve for Melissa Lucio.

Lucio was convicted of killing her daughter, Mariah Alvarez, 15 years ago in Harlingen, Texas. She is scheduled to be executed on April 27.

In February, Lucio's family members gathered in Austin to say that she is innocent and should be released from prison. Lucio's sister, Sonya Valencia Alvarez, said Lucio has spent the last 15 years grieving her daughter and Lucio's son, John Vincent Lucio, said his sister died by accident when she fell down a set of stairs.

"She had an accident. She did fall down. If you watch the documentary, you can see the stairs that she fell on," John Vincent Lucio.

Melissa Lucio's case has gained national attention. In 2020, Hulu produced the mentioned documentary, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. Earlier this month, the popular HBO show "Last Week Tonight" discussed her case in an episode on wrongful convictions.

According to a press release, these individuals are among dozens of Texas legislators who have signed a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles asking it to act in Melissa Lucio's case. The letter cites significant doubts about "Ms. Lucio’s guilt, her disparate treatment compared to her husband and co-defendant, who received a four-year sentence, and the impact her execution will have on her supportive family and faith community."

According to the release, Melissa Lucio is the first Latina sent to death row in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are nearly 200 inmates on death row in Texas.

The press conference began at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Tanvi Varma on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter