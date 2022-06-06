Rittenhouse said his plan is to attend Blinn College and then transfer to Texas A&M in 2023.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Where Kyle Rittenhouse will be continuing his college education remains a mystery.

On Monday, he claimed he will be attending Blinn College District this upcoming school year and head to Texas A&M University in 2023.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Blinn College, which confirmed Rittenhouse has not yet enrolled for a current or upcoming term.

For the past month, Rittenhouse has been hinting that he would be attending Texas A&M University. He even went as far as announcing his attendance on the Charlie Kirk Show last week.

Rittenhouse said he decided on Texas A&M after touring the college campus and told Kirk that going to the university would be an "amazing" experience.

"It's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse said. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."

Rittenhouse also told Kirk he is considering joining the Corps of Cadets.

"I haven't decided yet, I may," Rittenhouse said.

But Texas A&M quickly disputed those claims, stating Rittenhouse had not been admitted as a student for the upcoming fall semester.

Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future.



I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M.



I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 6, 2022

Wherever Rittenhouse lands, it seems Texas will be his go-to after he tweeted he would be moving to the Lone Star State at the end of the month.