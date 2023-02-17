Where is JFK's lectern from his famed moon speech? Not at Space Center Houston, historian says

Example video title will go here for this video

A lectern, on display for more than 30 years at Space Center Houston, is not the actual one President Kennedy used in one of his famous speeches, historian shows.

In 1993, Rice University drew up a letter and donated its lectern to Space Center Houston, where it enjoys a permanent museum display on stage in the Destiny Theater. It’s also often trotted out and used for VIPs and dignitaries.

“They just said ‘ah-ha, that’s our lectern there in 1962 and have just perpetuated this myth as urban legend for all this time,” said Rookstool, after having forensically inspected it.

But thirty years after JFK spoke those words, Rice University suddenly claimed to have the IBM lectern that the president used that day. It was sitting backstage at the campus theater in Hamman Hall during the 1990s, the university said.

“This [address] is considered, and in my opinion is, Kennedy’s greatest speech of all time,” Rookstool said. “This put Houston on the map.”

“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” Kennedy famously stated in his signature Boston accent.

On Sept. 12, 1962, in front of 40,000 people on the football field at Rice University, President Kennedy delivered the address that eventually inspired the Apollo moon missions.

“So, this has gone on now for 30 years,” said Farris Rookstool, III, a Dallas-based historian who specializes in the Kennedy administration. “No one has questioned it.”

A celebrated lectern -- on display at Space Center Houston for more than 30 years and said to be the one from which President John F. Kennedy delivered his famous "moon shot" speech in 1962 -- is a fake artifact, a historian told WFAA.

Key differences between the lecterns :

The Rice lectern does look like the one President Kennedy used, but Rookstool said the differences are distinctive.

“The fact that there is this darkened line," Rookstool explained, pointing to a dark line circling the lectern, just below the presidential seal. "You can see it here, as well, and here, as well. And that’s because the lectern is not seated flush."

“It was [left] slightly askew in the setup procedure,” Rookstool continued, “because they actually take it apart when they’re transporting it on a big C-130 aircraft.”

The top and the bottom of the presidential lectern are different pieces. It made it easier for White House staffers to take apart and transport.

But Rice’s lectern does not have such a cut, nor does it show any signs that its walnut veneer was ever repaired.

“This would be the fingerprint. Think of this as the fingerprint,” Rookstool said. “There is no repair mark on [Rice’s lectern]. There’s no saw cut on here. And again, having inspected Rice’s lectern, it’s not bullet proof.”

In addition, the Rice lectern does not have any type of inventory control tag indicating it once belonged to the U.S. government.

Rookstool has authenticated Kennedy artifacts for years, including the sniper’s perch from which Lee Harvey Oswald fired the fatal shots at Kennedy; the license plates on the presidential limousine that day in Dallas; items belonging to the notorious 1930s gangsters Bonnie and Clyde; and the Montgomery, Ala. city bus on which Rosa Parks made history on in 1955 by refusing to relinquish her seat to a white passenger.

Rookstool said he is puzzled why no one ever took a closer look at the lectern until now.

The National Archives has dozens of images showing Kennedy behind the same-style IBM lectern that he used at Rice. The saw cut is clearly visible in each of photograph.