With a government shutdown looming, here's how it would affect veterans

As of now it is unclear whether a shutdown would occur, but if it does - this is how it would affect VA's customers.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the federal government temporarily open collapsed on Friday as hard-right holdouts rejected the package, making a shutdown almost certain.

McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies and severe border security provisions, calling it insufficient.

The White House and Democrats rejected the Republican approach as too extreme.

The bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options left to prevent a shutdown that will furlough federal workers, keep the military working without pay and disrupt programs and services for millions of Americans.

And speaking of the military, the effects of a federal government shutdown extends to those who are retired, too. According to an email from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, here are the services impacted if the government were to shut down:

VA will not provide Veteran career counseling or transition assistance program activities.

The GI Bill Hotline will be closed.

VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

VA will cease public affairs and outreach to Veterans.

VA will not permanently place headstones or maintain the grounds at VA national cemeteries.

VA will not process applications for pre-need burials.

VA will not print new presidential memorial certificates.

There are some services that would still continue, however. Here is a list of those, according to the VA:

Veteran health care is not impacted. VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open.

VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans' cases.

VA Contact Centers (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) are open 24/7.

The deadline to pass the spending bill is 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.